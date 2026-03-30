Arista Networks (ANET) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Arista Networks (ANET) ended the recent trading session at $116.13, demonstrating a -3.84% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.4%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.11%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.73%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud networking company had lost 9.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 8.37%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.34%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Arista Networks in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.81, marking a 24.62% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.61 billion, reflecting a 30.13% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.52 per share and revenue of $11.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.12% and +25%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Arista Networks. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.2% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Arista Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Arista Networks is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 34.31. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.36.

We can also see that ANET currently has a PEG ratio of 1.91. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.02.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, positioning it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.