Arista Networks (ANET) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Arista Networks (ANET) ended the recent trading session at $189.85, demonstrating a -1.64% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.23%.

The cloud networking company's shares have seen an increase of 2.91% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.4%.

The upcoming earnings release of Arista Networks will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 30, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.58, marking a 26.4% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.48 billion, up 25.68% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.17 per share and a revenue of $5.75 billion, demonstrating changes of +34.72% and +31.29%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Arista Networks. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. Arista Networks currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Arista Networks is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.3. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.81.

Investors should also note that ANET has a PEG ratio of 1.67 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Communication - Components industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.67.

The Communication - Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 54, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

