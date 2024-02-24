Arista Networks (ANET) Price Target Increased by 23.10% to 299.95

The average one-year price target for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) has been revised to 299.95 / share. This is an increase of 23.10% from the prior estimate of 243.67 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 225.23 to a high of 346.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.06% from the latest reported closing price of 267.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2098 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arista Networks. This is an increase of 155 owner(s) or 7.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANET is 0.43%, an increase of 6.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 243,068K shares. The put/call ratio of ANET is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 10,136K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,081K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 15.59% over the last quarter.

Cresset Asset Management holds 9,443K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,648K shares, representing a decrease of 12.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 71.96% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 7,465K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,386K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 17.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,222K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,218K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 17.88% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,581K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,534K shares, representing an increase of 61.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 189.55% over the last quarter.

Arista Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arista Networks is an industry leader in software-driven cloud networking solutions for large data center and campus environments. Arista's award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation analytics and security through CloudVision® and Arista EOS®, an advanced network operating system.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.