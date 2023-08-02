Arista Networks (ANET) Price Target Increased by 10.53% to 190.06

The average one-year price target for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) has been revised to 190.06 / share. This is an increase of 10.53% from the prior estimate of 171.96 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 150.49 to a high of 236.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.55% from the latest reported closing price of 155.09 / share.

There are 1812 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arista Networks. This is an increase of 110 owner(s) or 6.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANET is 0.43%, an increase of 23.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.07% to 234,967K shares. The put/call ratio of ANET is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

Alliancebernstein holds 9,552K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,223K shares, representing a decrease of 7.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 4.14% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,235K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,236K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 28.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,111K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,964K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 30.41% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,817K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,143K shares, representing a decrease of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 27.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,776K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,722K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 29.49% over the last quarter.

Arista Networks is an industry leader in software-driven cloud networking solutions for large data center and campus environments. Arista's award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation analytics and security through CloudVision® and Arista EOS®, an advanced network operating system.

