Arista Networks (ANET) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Arista Networks (ANET) closed the most recent trading day at $90.94, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud networking company had lost 10.56% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.32% in that time.

Arista Networks will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Arista Networks to post earnings of $0.92 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 35.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $978.22 million, up 38.3% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.70 per share and revenue of $3.91 billion, which would represent changes of +28.92% and +32.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arista Networks should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Arista Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Arista Networks's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.46. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.58.

Investors should also note that ANET has a PEG ratio of 1.55 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Communication - Components was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.61 at yesterday's closing price.

The Communication - Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.