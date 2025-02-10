Arista Networks (ANET) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Arista Networks (ANET) ended the recent trading session at $120.23, demonstrating a +1.49% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.67% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud networking company had gained 3.61% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Arista Networks in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 18, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.57, marking a 9.62% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.89 billion, up 22.42% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arista Networks should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.53% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Arista Networks is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Arista Networks is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 48.9. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.76 of its industry.

Investors should also note that ANET has a PEG ratio of 2.86 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Communication - Components industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.19.

The Communication - Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

