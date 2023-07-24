Arista Networks (ANET) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Arista Networks (ANET) closed at $171.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.05% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.86%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud networking company had gained 15.33% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Arista Networks will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 31, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Arista Networks to post earnings of $1.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.38 billion, up 31.21% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.87 per share and revenue of $5.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +28.17% and +26.35%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arista Networks. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. Arista Networks is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Arista Networks has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.22 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.61, so we one might conclude that Arista Networks is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that ANET currently has a PEG ratio of 1.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Communication - Components was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.24 at yesterday's closing price.

The Communication - Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

