Arista Networks (ANET) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Arista Networks (ANET) closed the most recent trading day at $104.89, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud networking company had gained 11.64% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.25% in that time.

Arista Networks will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.92, up 35.29% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $976.35 million, up 38.03% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.67 per share and revenue of $3.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +27.87% and +32.13%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arista Networks should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% lower within the past month. Arista Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Arista Networks has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.51 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.36, which means Arista Networks is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, ANET's PEG ratio is currently 1.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Communication - Components was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.64 at yesterday's closing price.

The Communication - Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

