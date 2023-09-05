Arista Networks (ANET) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Arista Networks (ANET) closed the most recent trading day at $197.46, moving +0.05% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud networking company had gained 10.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.02%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Arista Networks as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Arista Networks is projected to report earnings of $1.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.4%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.48 billion, up 25.68% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.16 per share and revenue of $5.75 billion, which would represent changes of +34.5% and +31.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arista Networks. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% higher. Arista Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Arista Networks currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.81, which means Arista Networks is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that ANET has a PEG ratio of 1.71 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Communication - Components was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.71 at yesterday's closing price.

The Communication - Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.