Arista Networks (ANET) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Arista Networks (ANET) closed at $161.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud networking company had gained 4.22% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Arista Networks as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 1, 2023. On that day, Arista Networks is projected to report earnings of $1.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 60.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.3 billion, up 48.66% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.85 per share and revenue of $5.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +27.73% and +24.78%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arista Networks should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.21% higher within the past month. Arista Networks is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Arista Networks has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.29 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.02.

It is also worth noting that ANET currently has a PEG ratio of 1.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Communication - Components stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.93 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Communication - Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.