Arista Networks (ANET) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Arista Networks (ANET) closed at $129.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.72% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud networking company had gained 17.35% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 17.44% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 8.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Arista Networks as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 13, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.21, up 47.56% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.2 billion, up 45.1% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Arista Networks. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% higher within the past month. Arista Networks currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Arista Networks is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.53, so we one might conclude that Arista Networks is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ANET has a PEG ratio of 1.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Communication - Components stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Communication - Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

