Arista Networks (ANET) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Arista Networks (ANET) closed at $93.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.25% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.88% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud networking company had lost 6.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 7.53%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.06%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Arista Networks as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Arista Networks is projected to report earnings of $0.92 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 35.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $978.22 million, up 38.3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.70 per share and revenue of $3.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of +28.92% and +32.49%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Arista Networks. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Arista Networks currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Arista Networks is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.68. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.99.

Investors should also note that ANET has a PEG ratio of 1.63 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Communication - Components stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Communication - Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.