Arista Networks (ANET) Up 18.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Arista Networks (ANET). Shares have added about 18.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Arista Networks due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Arista Networks, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Arista Q1 Earnings Top Estimates on Healthy Y/Y Revenue Growth

Arista reported strong first-quarter 2026 results with both adjusted earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The company posted a solid 35.1% year-over-year increase in revenues, driven by higher demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, growth in high-speed networking, expansion in enterprise and data center markets, and continued product innovation.

Net Income

GAAP net income in the reported quarter increased to $1.02 billion or 80 cents per share from $813.8 million or 64 cents per share in the year-ago quarter, driven by higher revenues.



On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $1.11 billion or 87 cents per share compared with $845.9 million or 66 cents per share in the year-earlier quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6 cents.

Revenues

Quarterly revenues increased to $2.71 billion from $2 billion in the prior-year quarter, mainly due to solid growth in both Product and Service segments. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.



Net quarterly sales from Products totaled $2.31 billion compared with $1.69 billion in the year-ago quarter, driven by strong demand for high-speed cloud and AI networking solutions and customer wins across enterprise and service provider markets.



Service revenues increased to $397.7 million from $312.3 million, supported by increased adoption of support contracts, software subscriptions and maintenance services.

Other Details

Non-GAAP gross profit rose to $1.69 billion from $1.28 billion for respective margins of 62.4% and 64.1%. Total operating expenses were $519 million, up from $417.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Research & development costs rose to $343.7 million from $266.4 million. Sales and marketing expenses also increased to $141.6 million from $116.6 million. Non-GAAP operating income for the quarter increased to $1.29 billion from $957.4 million, with respective margins of 47.8% each.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the first quarter, Arista generated $1.69 billion of net cash from operating activities compared with $641.7 million in the year-earlier quarter. As of March 31, 2026, the company had $2.79 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $320.1 million in other long-term liabilities. Arista has $817.9 billion worth of shares available for repurchase under its $1.5 billion share buyback program.

Outlook

For the second quarter of 2026, management expects revenues to be approximately $2.8 billion, driven by healthy growth momentum and solid demand trends. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 46-47%, and non-GAAP earnings are expected to be around 88 cents per share.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

Currently, Arista Networks has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, Arista Networks has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Arista Networks belongs to the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Another stock from the same industry, Twilio (TWLO), has gained 18.7% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

Twilio reported revenues of $1.41 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +20%. EPS of $1.50 for the same period compares with $1.14 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Twilio is expected to post earnings of $1.31 per share, indicating a change of +10.1% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Twilio. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.