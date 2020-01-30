Arista Network Stock Dips as Analyst Predicts Market- Share Losses

Barclays analyst Tim Long cut his rating on the networking-hardware company to Equal Weight from Overweight.

Barclays analyst Tim Long cut his rating on the networking-hardware company to Equal Weight from Overweight.

Arista Networks shares are trading modestly lower after Barclays analyst Tim Long cut his rating on the networking-hardware company to Equal Weight from Overweight, while lifting his price target on the shares to $220, from $210.

The stock closed Wednesday at $235.05. Shares slipped 1.2% to $232.26 on Thursday morning

Long’s primary concern is that Arista Networks (ticker: ANET) is losing market share with cloud customers, while new products in other categories are too new to offset market-share losses with key customers, in particular Facebook (FB) and Microsoft (MSFT). Long says that while the company has more than doubled its share of the data-center switch market over the last five years, “that trend is stalling.”

He notes that the company’s share of the market with “cloud titan” customers reached 18% in 2018, up from 5% in 2014, but says that due to issues with Facebook and Microsoft, the total is likely to decline in 2020. He sees Facebook using more “white box” hardware—essentially building its own gear— while Microsoft adds a second source for 400-gigabit switches.

Meanwhile, he says that some providers of cloud-based software are moving their services from their own data centers to the large public clouds. He also notes that in data centers and hybrid private/public cloud networks, Juniper Networks (JNPR) and Cisco Systems (CSCO) have become more competitive.

Long cuts his estimates of Arista’s earnings per share to $9.16 a share from $9.50, for 2020, and to $10.06 from $10.48, for 2021. The Wall Street analyst consensus views are $9.01 and $10.29, respectively.

Write to Eric J. Savitz at eric.savitz@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.