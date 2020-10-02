Arista Brings IoT, Remote Working Features to Campus Networks

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET recently announced the addition of next-gen unified edge solutions to its Cognitive Campus portfolio. The solution has been specifically designed to support the operations of both wired and wireless networks. This will assist customers to manage IoT devices and streamline automation requirements with low-latency applications. The product will likely empower enterprises with reliable remote working facilities in a bid to overcome networking challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



As a forerunner of the networking industry with a software-driven cloud networking approach, Arista’s strategy to deploy an enterprise-wide automated network solution has proven to be beneficial for customers with faster time-to-value and continuous network assurance. The Cognitive Campus portfolio is one such solution. The platform simplifies and optimizes the network visibility and security with diverse operating systems.



Equipped with open cloud networking principles, Arista’s Cognitive Campus portfolio is best known for implementing automated traffic visibility in the campus for a seamless client-to-cloud environment. It capitalizes on EOS, an advanced network operating system and CloudVision, network management platform, to simplify visualization of workloads and secure campus networks with Arista’s security partners. The industry-leading solution minimizes operational overheads, which makes it a worthwhile option among enterprise customers. The Cognitive management feature capitalizes on AI to detect the root cause of network faults, further enhancing customer experience.



Few months back, the networking vendor modernized CloudVision with the launch of a Software-as-a-Service solution in order to streamline resource-intensive tasks for a more automated cloud-like infrastructure. With the latest product expansion, Arista unveiled a pair of Wi-Fi 6 access points, which are essential for high-density Wi-Fi deployments in both indoor and outdoor environments. Undoubtedly, Arista is leaving no stone unturned to be ahead of the game by giving tough competition to Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO, another major player in campus networking domain. As part of Arista’s CloudVision software subscription, the upgraded solution will be commercially available in the fourth quarter of 2020.



The Santa Clara, CA-based company remains well poised to benefit from the expanding cloud networking market, owing to strong demand for scalable infrastructure. In addition to high capacity and easy availability, its cloud networking solutions promise predictable performance along with programmability that enables integration with third-party applications for network management, automation and orchestration. The company’s robust product portfolio facilitates the implementation of high-performance, highly scalable and appropriate solutions for every environment, thereby boosting top-line growth.



A couple of prominent players in the industry are Acacia Communications, Inc. ACIA and Airgain, Inc. AIRG.



Acacia delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 17%, on average.



Airgain delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 83.3%, on average.

