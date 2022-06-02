Arista (ANET) Unveils Its Next-Gen Connectivity Solutions

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET introduced the next-generation 7130 Series Systems for converged ultra-low latency networking, improving customers’ swiftness in connecting multiple devices by reducing power, complexity and costs. Support from industry-leading partners like Broadcom, Eynx, Intel and AMD help merge programmable switching silicon with ultra-low latency Layer 1 and highly scalable FPGAs (Field Programmable Gate Array) on a single platform.

The two new models of the next-generation 7130 Series help merge full-featured L2/3 switching and open programmability with high-performance L1 connectivity. The two models run Arista EOS, the core of Arista cloud networking solutions for next-generation data centers, and integrate with CloudVision, a modern multi-domain network management plane to back switching, routing and programmability of its extensive portfolio.

The next-generation 7130 Series Systems possess features like lower network latency, aiding in supporting demands of financial trading, dynamically composing key FGPA devices to reduce costs, integrating servers and networks and scaling out applications to back large clients and data streams. The company believes that this is the perfect solution for customers that combine low-latency, FPGA L2/L3 features, performance and density. The Arista 7130B is an ideal partner of 7130LBR, with up to 256 ports to scale the network without resulting in incremental latency.

Arista continues to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven data centric-approach to help customers build cloud architecture and enhance cloud experience. It is well-poised for growth in the data-driven cloud networking business, with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Arista has gained 21.7% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 12.7%.

It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Better-Ranked Stocks to Consider

Coupa Software Incorporated COUP, belonging to the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Coupa Software has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 22.32%.

Coupa Software’s smart and efficient spend-control programs, which provide enhanced reporting and analytics, have been the primary reason behind its expanding clientele.

SAP SE SAP, presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is a key pick for stock investors. SAP has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 5.89%.

SAP, with its Rise with SAP solution, was adopted by clients, including Accenture, Canon Production Printing, Exide Industries Limited, NEC Corporation, Qinqin Food, Rising Auto and TELUS.



Broadcom Inc. AVGO also carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15%. It reported an earnings surprise of 7.82%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Broadcom’s focus on multiple target markets mitigates operating risks and lessens the exposure to volatility in any side market.

