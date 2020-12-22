Arista (ANET) Unveils Attack Surface Assessment to Combat Threats

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET has introduced an advanced security service, the Attack Surface Assessment (ASA). In October, the company completed the acquisition of Awake Security, a Network Detection and Response platform provider that combines AI with human expertise to respond to threats. The latest offering identifies cybersecurity risks from devices, users and third-party systems, especially those that go unmonitored.



The ASA combines human expertise in digital forensics and incident response from Arista’s Awake Labs team with its industry-leading network detection and response technology. The threat assessment focuses on identifying technical risks within the environment; internal and external risk factors that increase the likelihood of a breach; early warning of a potential threat and gaps in incident remediation practices.



The ASA is offered in tiers based on the size of the organization. With the help of this solution, organizations are likely to achieve a deeper understanding of risks across data centers, campus, cloud and IoT. They will have access to quick incident response expertise as and when required.



The ASA identifies ongoing or past attacker activity in the environment. The threat assessment looks at the organization from an adversary’s point of view using publicly available information to identify potential attack routes.



The Awake Labs experts identify systemic weaknesses within the organization. They focus on the planning, detection, response and remediation of attacks including ransomware, insider threats and other malicious activity.



A few days ago, Arista delivered a network observability software, DANZ Monitoring Fabric, on its switching platforms for enterprise-wide traffic visibility and contextual insights. The offering enables mission-critical monitoring for enterprise traffic while improving efficiencies and reducing operating expenses through the adoption of modern cloud networking principles.



Arista is committed to helping its customers defend against dynamic threats. The Santa Clara, CA-based cloud networking company is expected to benefit from the overall healthy demand.



Arista’s shares have gained 40.2% in the past year compared with 24.2% growth of the industry. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 9.5%, on average.







The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



