Arista (ANET) Q2 Revenue Jumps 30%

Key Points GAAP revenue reached $2.21 billion for Q2 2025, up 30.4% from Q2 2024 and beating the consensus estimate by $97.77 million.

Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.73, surpassing expectations of $0.65 rising 37.7% year-over-year.

Deferred revenue surged to $4.06 billion as of Q2 2025.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), known for its advanced data center networking hardware and software, delivered standout results in its earnings report released on August 5, 2025. The company posted GAAP revenue of $2.20 billion, a 30.4% increase over Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates by $97.8 million. Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) reached $0.73, beating the consensus non-GAAP estimate of $0.65 by 12.4%. Growth in high-speed cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) networking demand powered these results, along with margin expansion and record-breaking operational income. The period was highlighted by innovation in enterprise networking products and strong operating discipline.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.73 $0.65 $0.53 37.7% Revenue (GAAP) $2.21 billion $2.11 billion $1.69 billion 30.4% Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) 65.6% 65.4% 0.2 pp Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) 48.8% 46.5% 2.3 pp Net Income (GAAP) $888.8 million $665.4 million 33.6%

Understanding Arista Networks and Its Recent Priorities

Arista Networks builds high-speed network switches and software that power the cloud, data centers, and large enterprise networks. Its core innovation is the Extensible Operating System (EOS), enabling programmability, reliability, and flexibility for customers who demand best-in-class performance. The company is known for serving major cloud providers and increasing its reach across sectors like financial services, healthcare, and government.

Recent priorities for Arista include deepening its capabilities in AI-driven networking, broadening its enterprise offerings, and differentiating through innovation. Key success factors are centered on advancing switching hardware, providing software-enabled network management, and maintaining operational efficiency to help customers scale rapidly and reliably. Its focus remains on technological leadership, customer diversification, and expanding strategic partnerships.

Highlights and Shifts During the Most Recent Quarter

Arista reported a 30.4% rise in GAAP revenue compared to Q2 2024, driven by strong demand from cloud and AI clients. Product revenue climbed 31.8% year-over-year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 65.6%.

The company delivered its first-ever quarter with over $1 billion in non-GAAP operating income, while non-GAAP operating margin reached 48.8%, up from 46.5% in Q2 2024, rising 45.5% compared to year end 2024.

Innovation remained a central theme, highlighted by the introduction of new AI-driven networking products. These included enterprise switching solutions, Wi-Fi 7 wireless access points, and advanced Wide Area Network (WAN) offerings. The acquisition of the VeloCloud SD-WAN product line broadened Arista’s reach into branch and edge networking, complementing its flagship CloudEOS routing and high-performance 7000-series data center routers. The Etherlink series, a family of high-speed network switches purpose-built for AI clusters and large data centers, drew strong customer interest and contributed to rising deferred revenue as large-scale deployments ramped up.

Operational efficiency also stood out, with cash flow from operations rising to $1.84 billion in the first half of FY2025. Research and development (R&D) spending increased to $296.5 million, supporting ongoing product leadership. The company boosted inventory to $2.06 billion to buffer against potential trade disruptions, while also authorizing a new $1.5 billion share repurchase plan.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Focal Points

Management projects revenue of approximately $2.25 billion for Q3 FY2025, with targeted non-GAAP gross margin around 64% and non-GAAP operating margin about 47%. No updates were made to the full-year outlook, as the company maintains a cautious, quarter-by-quarter approach due to uncertainty surrounding escalating tariffs and continued geopolitical volatility.

Investors should keep an eye on factors like customer concentration, as a few top cloud providers such as Meta and Microsoft remain outsized contributors to sales. Other focal points include the size of inventory builds, which could pose a risk if demand moderates, and ongoing shifts in AI networking technologies and competitive dynamics. Management emphasized the importance of innovation and operational discipline to mitigate such risks.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

