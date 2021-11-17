Arista (ANET) Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET has joined the Microsoft MSFT Intelligent Security Association (“MISA”) — an ecosystem comprising software vendors and security service providers that have combined their solutions to offer better protection against modern cyber threats.



Arista was selected based on the integration between its NDR (Network Detection and Response) platform and Microsoft Azure Sentinel. This enables faster remediation of threats by combining network context and threat detection with log-based and endpoint insights within Azure Sentinel.



Arista’s Awake Security is an NDR platform provider that combines artificial intelligence with human expertise to autonomously hunt and respond to insider and external threats.



Arista NDR analyzes full network packet data to enable a number of autonomous use cases. Driven by Arista AVA (Autonomous Virtual Assist), an AI-enabled decision support system, the NDR platform classifies network entities such as devices, users, and applications across campus, data center, IoT, and cloud networks.



Arista continues to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The stock has rallied 93.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 23.9%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Arista has brought the high-fidelity detection and response signals from AVA and NDR platforms into Microsoft Azure Sentinel and MISA.



The integration of Arista NDR with Azure Sentinel delivers broad visibility into network entities, threat detection, and incident response capabilities. Threats can be remediated faster using the power of network detection and response. Investigation time and effort are reduced with increased visibility, especially into unmanaged users, devices, and applications on the network.



Arista has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. The company is well-poised for growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



ANET currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Clearfield, Inc. CLFD is another top-ranked stock in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, carrying a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 8.8% upward over the past 30 days.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.8%, on average. It has soared 188.7% in the past year.



Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is also a solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 0.1% upward over the past seven days.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average. It has gained 23.6% in the past year.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.