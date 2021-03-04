Arista (ANET) Boosts Awake Security Platform to Detect Threats

Arista Networks, Inc.’s ANET network detection and response (NDR) security division, Awake Security, has augmented its ability to identify threats and perform forensic investigations. In October 2020, Arista completed the acquisition of Awake Security.



Arista is focused on maintaining operational excellence while executing its market and product diversification initiatives. The Awake Security platform combines artificial intelligence with human expertise to autonomously respond to insider and external threats.



The latest enhancements include features that make the platform more intuitive for security analysts. Awake Security has been incorporated into Arista’s zero trust and DANZ Monitoring Fabric (DMF) solutions. DMF enables IT operators to monitor all user, device and application traffic by gaining complete visibility.



The Awake Security platform now includes unmanaged device discovery and risk tracking, threat hunting and investigations, and intelligent user experience. These capabilities are also available through Awake Security’s Managed Network Detection and Response solution.



Awake Security’s NDR platform is the building block of Arista’s vision for zero trust security. Arista is committed to defending its customers against dynamic threats. The Santa Clara, CA-based cloud networking company is expected to benefit from overall healthy demand.



Arista continues to gain from the expanding cloud networking market, driven by strong demand for scalable infrastructure. In addition to high capacity and easy availability, its cloud networking solutions promise predictable performance along with programmability that enables integration with third-party applications.



The company’s product portfolio facilitates the implementation of high-performance, highly scalable and appropriate solutions for every environment. Arista introduced an enterprise-grade Software-as-a-Service offering for the flagship CloudVision platform. It also launched unified edge innovations across wired and wireless networks for its Cognitive Campus Edge portfolio for Enterprise Workspaces.



Arista’s shares have gained 32.1% in the past six months compared with 24.6% growth of the industry. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.1%, on average.







The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Aviat Networks AVNW, Plantronics PLT and Ubiquiti UI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.7%, on average.



Plantronics delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 560.4%, on average.



Ubiquiti delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.1%, on average.

