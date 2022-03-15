Arista (ANET) Appears a Smart Investment Bet Now: Here's Why

Arista Networks, Inc.’s ANET current-fiscal earnings estimates have moved up 29.6% over the past year, while that for the next fiscal has appreciated 41.5%, implying healthy growth potential. Despite intense market volatility triggered by a tense geopolitical scenario, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock appears to be a solid investment option at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Growth Drivers

Arista continues to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. It is well-poised for growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Arista has introduced a network observability software, DANZ Monitoring Fabric (DMF), on its switching platforms for enterprise-wide traffic visibility and contextual insights. The offering enables mission-critical monitoring for enterprise traffic while improving efficiencies and reducing operating expenses through the adoption of modern cloud networking principles. DMF enables IT operators to extensively monitor all user, device and application traffic by gaining complete visibility into physical, virtual and container environments. The DMF offering is based on Arista’s popular switching platforms with optional advanced nodes.



The buyout of Awake Security, a Network Detection and Response platform provider that combines artificial intelligence with human expertise to autonomously hunt and respond to insider and external threats, has strengthened its market position. The company expanded its cognitive campus portfolio with new platforms, including the 750 Series modular chassis and the 720 Series 96 port fixed switch. Arista announced unified edge innovations across wired and wireless networks for its Cognitive Campus Edge portfolio for Enterprise Workspaces. It has also introduced an enterprise-grade Software-as-a-Service offering for the flagship CloudVision platform.



Arista continues benefiting from the expanding cloud networking market, driven by strong demand for scalable infrastructure. In addition to high capacity and easy availability, its cloud networking solutions promise predictable performance along with programmability that enables integration with third-party applications for network management, automation and orchestration. The company’s product portfolio facilitates the implementation of high-performance, highly scalable and appropriate solutions for every environment. It offers one of the broadest product lines of datacenter and campus 1/2.5/5/10/25/40/50/100/400 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers in the industry. Arista provides routing and switching platforms with industry-leading capacity, low latency, port density and power efficiency. The company also continues to innovate in areas such as deep packet buffers, embedded optics and reversible cooling.



Moreover, the company holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. It is increasingly gaining market traction in 200-, and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Arista integrated two M&A transactions — Mojo Networks for Cognitive Wi-Fi in the campus and Metamako for ultra-low latency networking — which are tailwinds for business growth. With customers deploying transformative cloud networking solutions, it has announced several additions to its multi-cloud and cloud-native software product family with CloudEOS Edge. It has introduced a cognitive Wi-Fi software that delivers intelligent application identification, automated troubleshooting and location services. This supports video conferencing applications like Google Hangouts, Microsoft Teams and Zoom.



Shares of Arista have gained 60.7% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 3.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Key Picks

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is a solid pick for investors. It delivered a modest earnings surprise of 15.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for the current year for the stock have moved up 10.8% since March 2021, while that for the next year are up 9.2%.



Viavi boasts a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics that help build, test, certify, maintain and optimize complex physical and virtual networks. Its wireless and fiber test solutions are in the early stages of a multi-year investment cycle fueled by the transition of OEMs and service providers to superfast 5G networks. Viavi expects growth to be driven by the secular demand for 5G wireless, fiber and 3D sensing.



Knowles Corporation KN sports a Zacks Rank #1. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 10% and delivered a modest earnings surprise of 14.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for the current year have moved up 21% since March 2021.



The transformation from an acoustic component supplier to an audio solutions provider has enabled Knowles to migrate to higher-value solutions and increase content per device. This, in turn, has empowered the company to capitalize on the positive macro trends in audio and edge processing solutions.



TESSCO Technologies Incorporated TESS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is another key pick. It delivered an earnings surprise of 55.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Earnings estimates for TESSCO for the current year have moved up 28.8% since March 2021. It offers products to the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, wireless backhaul and related products. With over three decades of profound experience, TESSCO delivers complete end-to-end solutions to the wireless industry.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.