Arista (ANET) Announces CloudVision 2021 for Enterprises

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET has announced CloudVision 2021. It is a turnkey solution for network-wide workload orchestration and workflow automation.



This solution provides an operational model across domains to help enterprises simplify network operations by breaking down traditional network management silos. It is offered as an on-premises appliance or as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based application.



CloudVision 2021 delivers new automation capabilities that improve network agility while supporting business operations. It focuses on Arista’s cognitive campus solution with features that link user and application experience to network deployments.



In today’s world, enterprise network teams have to adjust their method for rolling out network services to meet changing business needs. CloudVision 2021 offers innovative ways to solve end-user requirements using AI, cloud and networking technologies.



CloudVision 2021 expands Arista’s suite of cognitive potentials. It includes new network latency, a Quality of Experience dashboard and a performance dashboard with a Root Cause Analysis engine. Arista is expected to benefit from healthy demand for its cloud networking solutions.



The company continues to gain from the expanding cloud networking market, driven by strong demand for scalable infrastructure. In addition to high capacity and easy availability, its cloud networking solutions promise predictable performance, along with programmability that enables integration with third-party applications.



Arista’s product portfolio facilitates the implementation of high-performance, highly scalable and appropriate solutions for every environment. It introduced an enterprise-grade SaaS offering for the flagship CloudVision platform. It launched unified edge innovations across wired and wireless networks for its Cognitive Campus Edge portfolio for Enterprise Workspaces.



Arista’s shares have gained 46.6% in the past year compared with 64.3% growth of the industry.







The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Plantronics PLT, Ubiquiti UI and Cambium Networks CMBM, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Plantronics delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 560.4%, on average.



Ubiquiti delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.1%, on average.



Cambium Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 128%, on average.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.



You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.



Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET): Get Free Report



Plantronics, Inc. (PLT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ubiquiti Inc. (UI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.