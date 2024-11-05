Aris Water Solutions rises 14.6%

Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) is up 14.6%, or $2.42 to $18.98.
- Aris Water Solutions reports Q3 adjusted EPS 34c, consensus 30c
- Aris Water Solutions raises FY24 adjusted EBITDA view to $208M-$212M
- ARIS Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Aris Water Solutions falls -8.5%
