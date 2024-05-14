Aris Water Solutions Q1 Earnings Assessment

The Q1 earnings report for Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) was released on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Aris Water Solutions beat estimated earnings by 48.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was up $11.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.04, leading to a 22.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Aris Water Solutions's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.22 0.18 0.12 0.10 EPS Actual 0.34 0.26 0.23 0.22 0.17 Revenue Estimate 96.52M 96.66M 96.27M 92.61M 81.05M Revenue Actual 103.41M 104.12M 99.79M 96.63M 91.57M

Overview of Competitors' Recent Earnings

When analyzing Aris Water Solutions's numbers, it's imperative to put them into context by comparing them to those of its competitors, like LanzaTech Global, Enviri, and Perma-Fix Envirn Servs.

Despite market projections of an EPS of $-0.12, LanzaTech Global's earnings on May 09, 2024 fell short with an actual EPS of $-0.13, representing a -8.33% decrease from expectations. Enviri's earnings on May 02, 2024 exceeded market projections, revealing an EPS of $-0.03 compared to the estimated EPS of $-0.09, resulting in a 66.67% increase. Perma-Fix Envirn Servs announced earnings on May 09, 2024, revealing results below market expectations. Despite the market's anticipation of an EPS of $-0.25, Perma-Fix Envirn Servs's actual EPS was $-0.26, resulting in a -4.0% decrease compared to expectations. Analysis of Competitors' Quarterly Earnings and Stock Performance

This analytical review offers valuable insights into how the market has perceived the most recent earnings updates from major competitors. It outlines the forecasted and disclosed earnings per share (EPS) for each company, as well as the related stock prices at the end of the announcement day and the start of the following trading day.

Company Name Date EPS Expected EPS Announced EPS Change Percent Stock Price At Close Stock Price at Next Day Open Price Change Percent Aris Water Solutions May 7, 2024 0.23 0.34 47.83% $15.6 $16.0 2.56% LanzaTech Global May 09, 2024 -0.12 -0.13 -8.33% $2.45 $2.46 0.41% Enviri May 02, 2024 -0.09 -0.03 66.67% $7.06 $7.24 2.55% Perma-Fix Envirn Servs May 09, 2024 -0.25 -0.26 -4.0% $12.08 $11.93 -1.24%

Analyzing Peer Revenue Discrepancy: Estimated vs. Announced

Here's a comparison table presenting estimated and announced revenue figures for Aris Water Solutions's peers. This comparison offers insights into the revenue performance of these companies, providing valuable context for understanding their financial standing within the industry.

Company Name Estimated Revenue Announced Revenue Revenue Surprise Percentage Aris Water Solutions 96.52M 103.41M 7.13% LanzaTech Global 11.10M 10.24M -7.71% Enviri 509.70M 600.32M 17.78% Perma-Fix Envirn Servs 16.40M 13.62M -16.97%

To track all earnings releases for Aris Water Solutions visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.