Aris Water Solutions price target raised to $23 from $19 at Seaport Research

Seaport Research raised the firm’s price target on Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) to $23 from $19 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company had an “outstanding” quarter and preliminary FY25 outlook is likely more positive than many investors imagined, the analyst tells investors.

