Aris Water Solutions price target raised to $21 from $17 at Wells Fargo

November 06, 2024 — 06:16 am EST

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) to $21 from $17 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes Aris delivered a strong quarter with Q3 results and Q4 guide above consensus. Wells stays on the sidelines as Aris’ strong move post the quarter largely captures the improved growth outlook.

