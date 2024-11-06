Aris Water Solutions price target raised to $21 from $17 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) to $21 from $17 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes Aris delivered a strong quarter with Q3 results and Q4 guide above consensus. Wells stays on the sidelines as Aris’ strong move post the quarter largely captures the improved growth outlook.

