Aris Water Solutions IPO: 15 Things for Potential ARIS Stock Investors to Know

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) is preparing for its initial public offering (IPO) with shares set to start trading today.

Investors looking for details about Aris Water Solutions and its IPO will find everything they want to know below!

Aris Water Solutions is “a growth-oriented environmental infrastructure and solutions company.”

Its focus is on assisting customers with reducing their water and carbon footprints.

That includes offerings of full-cycle water handling and recycling solutions.

These have the ability to increase the sustainability of energy company operations.

Its core area of business are companies operating in the Permian Basin.

The Aris Water Solutions IPO includes 17,650,000 shares of its Class A common stock.

There’s also an additional 2,647,500 shares available to underwriters through a 30-day option.

The company is listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ARIS stock ticker.

Aris Water Solutions’ IPO price for ARIS stock is $13 per share.

This has it expecting $213.8 million in net proceeds from the offering.

That doesn’t include additional proceeds from underwriters exercising their share options.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ) and Citigroup (NYSE: C ) are serving as the joint book-running managers, as well as representatives of the underwriters, for the offering.

(NYSE: ) and (NYSE: ) are serving as the joint book-running managers, as well as representatives of the underwriters, for the offering. The Aris Water Solutions IPO is set to close on Tuesday.

Amanda Brock serves as the CEO of the company with Bill Zartler acting as its executive chairman.

The company was founded in 1996 and is based out of White River Junction, Vt.

Investors can keep an eye out as ARIS shares should start trading later today.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

