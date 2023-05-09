Aris Water Solutions Inc - (ARIS) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Aris Water Solutions Inc - said on May 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.99%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.64%, the lowest has been 1.70%, and the highest has been 5.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.82 (n=71).

The current dividend yield is 2.88 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aris Water Solutions Inc -. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARIS is 0.13%, an increase of 16.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.63% to 30,297K shares. The put/call ratio of ARIS is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.27% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aris Water Solutions Inc - is 14.22. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 97.27% from its latest reported closing price of 7.21.

The projected annual revenue for Aris Water Solutions Inc - is 421MM, an increase of 23.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.66.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,615K shares representing 12.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,928K shares, representing an increase of 18.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARIS by 33.90% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,297K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,804K shares, representing an increase of 21.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARIS by 40.61% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 2,126K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,205K shares, representing an increase of 43.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARIS by 84,985.53% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 1,855K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,589K shares, representing a decrease of 39.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARIS by 34.29% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 1,653K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company.

Aris Water Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. is a leading, growth-oriented environmental infrastructure and solutions company that directly helps its customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. Aris Water delivers full-cycle water handling and recycling solutions that increase the sustainability of energy company operations. Its integrated pipelines and related infrastructure create long-term value by delivering high-capacity, comprehensive produced water management, recycling and supply solutions to operators in the core areas of the Permian Basin.

