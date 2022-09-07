Aris Water Appoints Stephan Tompsett As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS), a full-cycle water handling and recycling solutions provider, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Stephan Tompsett as its next Chief Financial Officer, with immediate effect.

Tompsett has over two decades of experience primarily in the energy industry in both industry and banking roles. He most recently served as CFO of Limetree Bay Energy, and prior to the same, he worked as CFO of EagleClaw Midstream.

As announced earlier, Brenda Schroer, has served as Aris's CFO until this new appointment, would end her role at the end of the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.