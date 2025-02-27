News & Insights

$ARIS stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 27, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

$ARIS stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,511,979 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $ARIS:

$ARIS Insider Trading Activity

$ARIS insiders have traded $ARIS stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ENERGY LLC DELAWARE sold 3,223,670 shares for an estimated $83,202,922
  • S CORP GABLE has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 957,370 shares for an estimated $24,139,086.
  • NICHOLAS A. PATTERSON (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 5,250 shares for an estimated $115,762
  • DEBRA COY sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $38,085

$ARIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $ARIS stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

