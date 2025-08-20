Aris Mining's Q2 Gold Sales Surge: Will Volume Momentum Last?

Aris Mining Corporation ARMN delivered higher year-over-year gold sales volumes in the second quarter, fueling a notable rise in gold revenues and earnings from mining operations. ARMN’s gold sales jumped roughly 23% year over year to 61,024 ounces. This marked the highest sales volumes since the fourth quarter of 2023. Segovia, a cornerstone of Aris Mining's portfolio, saw a 24% year-over-year rise in volumes.



The growth in sales volume underscores Aris Mining’s operational efficiency and improved output from its key Colombian assets. Higher sales volumes contributed to a 75% year-over-year surge in gold revenues to $200.2 million, and a solid 208% surge in earnings from mining operations. Going forward, Aris Mining’s ability to maintain or accelerate its sales volumes will be crucial in amplifying revenues and cash flows during favorable gold pricing environments and reinforcing investor confidence. The momentum is likely to continue in the second half, driven by the ramp-up of the expanded Segovia mill.



Among its peers with exposure in Colombia, B2Gold Corp. BTG saw flat year-over-year gold sales in the second quarter. B2Gold’s consolidated gold sales were 210,384 ounces in the quarter compared with 210,228 ounces in the prior quarter. B2Gold saw flat volumes at Fekola, a decline at Masbate, and an increase at the Otjikoto mine.



AngloGold Ashanti plc AU reported an increase in gold sales volumes in the second quarter. AngloGold Ashanti’s consolidated gold sales volumes climbed roughly 21% year over year in the quarter. AngloGold Ashanti saw higher gold sales from managed operations, partly masked by a decline at non-managed joint ventures.

ARMN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Aris Mining have shot up 92.6% year to date compared with the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s rise of 72%, thanks to a surge in gold prices.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, ARMN is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 3.71, a roughly 72.4% discount to the industry average of 13.43X. It carries a Value Score of A.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARMN’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 264.7% and 73.8%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ARMN currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

