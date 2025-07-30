Aris Mining's Gold Sales Climb: Can Volume Growth Hold Steady?

Aris Mining Corporation’s ARMN strong first-quarter performance was partly driven by higher year-over-year gold sales volumes. The company sold more ounces compared to the same period last year, leading to a solid lift in gold revenues and a corresponding boost in earnings from mine operations.



ARMN’s gold sales rose roughly 6% year over year to 54,281 ounces in the first quarter. This growth in sales volume underscores Aris Mining’s operational efficiency and improved output from its key Colombian assets. Higher sales volumes contributed to a 47% year-over-year spike in gold revenues to a new quarterly record of $157.5 million, and a solid 137% surge in earnings from mine operations. Going forward, Aris Mining’s ability to maintain or accelerate its sales volumes will be crucial in amplifying revenues during favorable gold pricing environments and reinforcing investor confidence.



Among its peers with exposure in Colombia, B2Gold Corp. BTG saw lower gold sales in the first quarter. B2Gold’s consolidated gold sales fell roughly 17% year over year to 183,998 ounces in the quarter. B2Gold saw declines across Fekola and Masbate mines, partly offset by a modest rise at Otjikoto.



AngloGold Ashanti plc AU reported an increase in gold sales volumes in the first quarter. AngloGold Ashanti’s consolidated gold sales volumes climbed roughly 18% year over year in the quarter. AngloGold Ashanti saw higher gold sales from managed operations, partly masked by a decline at non-managed joint ventures.

ARMN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Aris Mining have shot up 105.4% year to date compared with the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s rise of 55.4%, thanks to a surge in gold prices.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, ARMN is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 4.08, a roughly 67% discount to the industry average of 12.4X. It carries a Value Score of A.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARMN’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 264.7% and 73.8%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ARMN currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

