Aris Mining (TSX:ARIS) Price Target Increased by 12.95% to 27.13

The average one-year price target for Aris Mining (TSX:ARIS) has been revised to $27.13 / share. This is an increase of 12.95% from the prior estimate of $24.02 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $21.72 to a high of $32.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.71% from the latest reported closing price of $19.56 / share.

Aris Mining Maintains 0.92% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.92%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aris Mining. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 36.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARIS is 0.33%, an increase of 10.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.40% to 123,653K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 16,437K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,325K shares , representing an increase of 31.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARIS by 10.28% over the last quarter.

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC holds 15,750K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 6,098K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,350K shares , representing a decrease of 86.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARIS by 35.69% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 5,432K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,135K shares , representing a decrease of 12.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARIS by 22.73% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 4,498K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,839K shares , representing a decrease of 7.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARIS by 31.09% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.