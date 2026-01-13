Aris Mining Trading Near 52-Week High: Buy the Stock or Wait for Now?

Shares of Aris Mining Corporation ARMN have been showing impressive gains of late, trading close to its 52-week high of $17.50. The stock closed at $17.33 on Monday, 1% below the highest point. Shares of the company have surged 140.4% in the past six months, outpacing the Zacks sub-industry’s and the S&P 500’s growth of 74.1% and 14.1%, respectively.



The company has also outperformed other industry players like B2Gold Corp. BTG and Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO, which have gained 34.9% and 95.6%, respectively, over the said time frame.

ARMN Outperforms Industry, S&P 500 & Peers



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock is trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating solid upward momentum and price stability. This reflects a positive market sentiment and confidence in the company's financial health and long-term prospects.

ARMN Shares Trading Above 50-Day and 200-Day SMA



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Favoring the Company

Aris Mining is capitalizing on its strength in the Latin American gold mining sector with its strong presence, enhanced operations and expansion-focused initiatives. In third-quarter 2025, the company produced 73,236 ounces of gold, up 25% from the previous quarter and 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. This brings total production for the first nine months of 2025 to 186,651 ounces, placing the company close to its 2025 production guidance of 230,000-275,000 ounces.



The growth in gold production is primarily driven by the Segovia mine, following the commissioning of its second mill. The added capacity significantly increased Segovia’s processing strength, making it the main contributor to ARMN’s performance. During the third quarter, the mine processed 219,550 tonnes of gold ore, up 31.6% year over year.



In December 2025, ARMN also completed the acquisition of the remaining 49% stake in the Soto Norte joint venture from MDC Industry Holding Company LLC in Colombia. With the acquisition, Aris Mining became the sole owner of the Soto Norte project, where a new pre-feasibility study (completed in September 2025) reconfirmed the project as one of the most attractive undeveloped gold assets in the Americas.



Apart from this, the strength in the Marmato operation also remains its long-term growth engine. As the Marmato upper mine continues steady production, development of the Bulk Mining Zone is progressing, with first gold exploration expected in the second half of 2026. Once operational, the project will likely increase output significantly and diversify Aris Mining’s production base. In the third quarter, the Marmato mine processed gold of 75,220 tonnes, higher than 70,256 tonnes in the year-ago quarter.



The company’s long-term growth strategy also includes generating solid cash flow from operating mines. ARMN remains well-positioned, supported by a strong cash balance of $417.9 million at the end of third-quarter 2025 and healthy cash generation during the same period. This financial strength facilitates Aris Mining’s continued investment activities in expansion projects.



However, ARMN has been grappling with elevated cost pressures. In the third quarter, ARMN reported an increase in its all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) per ounce, a key indicator of cost efficiency in mining. The Segovia Operations in Colombia, a cornerstone of Aris Mining's portfolio, reported AISC of $1,641 per ounce, up from $1,540 in the year-ago quarter, due to higher sustaining capital expenditures. The company’s consolidated AISC increased 6.6% year over year to roughly $1,641 per ounce.



The increase in ARMN’s costs was primarily attributable to higher volumes of purchased mill feed from Contract Mining Partners, as well as increased royalty and social contribution expenses tied to higher gold prices and stronger sales volumes. Mining costs also rose as a result of greater throughput and the ramp-up of operations following the commissioning of the second mill at Segovia.

Valuation

From a valuation standpoint, Aris Mining is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25X compared with the industry average of 14.66X. Although the stock is cheaper than its peer, Eldorado Gold, it is overvalued compared to B2Gold. Notably, Eldorado Gold and B2Gold are trading at 9.30X and 6.57X, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ARMN's Estimate Revisions

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARMN’s bottom line for 2025 has been stable at $1.35 per share in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Take on ARMN

Despite ARMN’s several long-term growth projects and solid liquidity position, the near-term challenges, including escalating operating costs and higher AISC, are limiting this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s near-term prospects. While current shareholders should hold their positions, new investors should wait for the stock to retract some of its recent gains and provide a better entry point. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks (Strong Buy) here.

