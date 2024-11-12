Aris Mining Reports Strong Q3 Revenue Growth

Aris Mining (TSE:ARIS) has released an update.
Aris Mining has reported a strong performance, generating $131.6 million in gold revenue for Q3 2024, up from $112.9 million in the same period last year. Despite a slight net loss of $2.2 million, adjusted net earnings showed a positive trend, reaching $12.9 million. The company is focusing on expansion projects in Colombia and aims to boost gold production significantly by 2026.
