News & Insights

Stocks

Aris Mining Reports Strong Q3 Revenue Growth

November 12, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aris Mining (TSE:ARIS) has released an update.

Aris Mining has reported a strong performance, generating $131.6 million in gold revenue for Q3 2024, up from $112.9 million in the same period last year. Despite a slight net loss of $2.2 million, adjusted net earnings showed a positive trend, reaching $12.9 million. The company is focusing on expansion projects in Colombia and aims to boost gold production significantly by 2026.

For further insights into TSE:ARIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARMN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.