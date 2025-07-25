Aris Mining Ramps Up Segovia Mill to Power Production Expansion in 2H

Aris Mining Corporation ARMN recently commissioned the second processing mill at its Segovia Operations in Colombia. This key milestone will lead to an increase in Segovia's processing capacity by 50% to 3,000 tons per day, with a ramp-up currently underway. This firmly places ARMN to achieve its full-year 2025 production target of 230,000-275,000 ounces.



The Segovia Operations, a cornerstone of Aris Mining's portfolio, saw a 12% year-over-year rise in production to 99,076 ounces in the first half of 2025. ARMN’s total gold production shot up 13% year over year in the first half to 113,415 ounces, driven by the strong growth at Segovia. This growth underscores the Latin America-focused gold mining company’s operational strength and positions it favorably to achieve its full-year production target.



ARMN is set to beef up production rates in the second half of 2025, driven by the ramp-up of the expanded Segovia mill. Production for 2025 is expected to be weighted toward the second half, reflecting the uptick in milling capacity at Segovia. As ARMN progresses with its expansion initiatives, it is well-placed to achieve its ambitious production targets and strengthen its standing in the Latin American gold mining industry.



Among its peers with exposure in Colombia, B2Gold Corp. BTG recorded a consolidated gold production of 192,752 ounces for the first quarter, down around 10% year over year on declines across Fekola and Masbate mines, more than offsetting gains at Otjikoto. However, the figure was higher than B2Gold’s expectation. B2Gold remains on track to meet total gold production expectations of 970,000-1,075,000 ounces for 2025.



AngloGold Ashanti plc AU saw a 22% year-over-year surge in gold production to 720,000 ounces, its strongest first-quarter production since the first quarter of 2020. The upside was driven by a strong performance from AngloGold Ashanti’s managed operations with solid gains at Siguiri, Cerro Vanguardia and the Australian operations. AngloGold Ashanti expects consolidated gold production between 2.900 million ounces and 3.225 million ounces for 2025.

ARMN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Aris Mining have shot up 110.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s rise of 57.3%, thanks to a surge in gold prices.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, ARMN is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 4.2, a roughly 66.7% discount to the industry average of 12.63X. It carries a Value Score of A.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARMN’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 264.7% and 73.8%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ARMN currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

B2Gold Corp (BTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aris Mining Corporation (ARMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.