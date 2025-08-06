Aris Mining to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Aris Mining Corporation ARMN is slated to release second-quarter 2025 results after the closing bell on Aug. 7.



The company missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. In this timeframe, it delivered a negative earnings surprise of 30.7%, on average. It posted a negative earnings surprise of 11.1% in the last reported quarter. ARMN is likely to have benefited from strong production and higher gold prices in the second quarter.



ARMN’s shares have rallied 101.3% over the past year compared with the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s 53.7% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Factors to Watch for ARMN Stock

Aris Mining is expected to have gained from higher gold production in the second quarter. Production is likely to have driven by the Segovia Operations in Colombia, a cornerstone of Aris Mining's portfolio.



The company, last month, reported production for the second quarter and first-half 2025. For the second quarter, consolidated gold production was up 7% year over year to 58,652 ounces. Total gold sales also rose 12% from the prior-year quarter. The Segovia Operations saw an 8% increase in production in the second quarter. For the first half, consolidated production climbed 13% year over year, reaching 113,415 ounces. Production from the Segovia Operations went up 12% year over year to 99,076 ounces in the first half.



ARMN is also expected to have benefited from the strong gold pricing environment. Gold prices have racked up strong gains this year as worries over the global trade war have boosted safe-haven demand. Prices hit new highs driven by a surge in safe-haven demand amid the intense trade tussle, geopolitical tensions, a weak dollar and increased purchases by central banks. Prices of the yellow metal rocketed to a record high of $3,500 per ounce on April 22. While gold prices retreated from their April 2025 highs, they closed the second quarter above the $3,300 per ounce level. Higher gold prices are likely to have supported the company’s performance in the June quarter.

What Our Model Unveils for ARMN Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ARMN this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for ARMN is 0.00%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter is currently pegged at 32 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: ARMN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Basic Materials Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider as our model shows they have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Barrick Mining Corporation B, scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 11, has an Earnings ESP of +1.14% and carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for B’s earnings for the second quarter is currently pegged at 47 cents.



Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND, slated to release earnings on Aug. 7, has an Earnings ESP of +3.13% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The consensus mark for SAND’s second-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 5 cents.



B2Gold Corp. BTG, scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 7, has an Earnings ESP of +2.22%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTG's earnings for the second quarter is currently pegged at 15 cents. BTG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

