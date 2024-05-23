Aris Mining Expands Control in Soto Norte

Aris Mining (TSE:ARIS) has released an update.

Aris Mining Corporation is set to obtain majority control of the Soto Norte gold-copper project in Colombia by increasing its stake to 51%, through a share exchange with Mubadala. The company has also announced a new development plan for the project, which aims to reduce environmental impact and enhance operational efficiency with a smaller-scale, high-grade targeting approach. This strategic move underscores Aris Mining’s commitment to sustainable and optimized mining operations in South America.

