Aris Mining (ARMN) Price Target Increased by 8.08% to 6.25

The average one-year price target for Aris Mining (ASE:ARMN) has been revised to 6.25 / share. This is an increase of 8.08% from the prior estimate of 5.78 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.32 to a high of 9.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 101.00% from the latest reported closing price of 3.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aris Mining. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 292.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARMN is 0.27%, an increase of 67.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 256.01% to 52,855K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 13,239K shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company.

Van Eck Associates holds 6,871K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 6,295K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,477K shares, representing an increase of 13.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARMN by 15.98% over the last quarter.

Ruffer LLP holds 5,156K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 4,346K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,734K shares, representing an increase of 14.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARMN by 1.04% over the last quarter.

