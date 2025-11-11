Aris Mining and Robert Half have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Aris Mining Corp. is cashing in on record gold prices as it ramps up gold production. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is expected to see double digit earnings growth in 2026 after triple digit growth in 2025.

Aris Mining is a small cap gold mining company with a market cap of $2 billion. Founded in Sep 2022, it is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Its vision is to build a leading South America focused gold mining company.

Aris Mining currently operates two underground gold mines in Colombia: the Segovia Operations and the Marmato Complex which produced a total of 210,955 ounces of gold in 2024.

Expansion is underway and Aris Mining is targeting an annual production rate of more than 500,000 ounces of gold, following the commissioning of a second mill at Segovia, which is ramping up during H2 2025, and the Bulk Mining Zone at the Marmato Complex, expected to start ramping up production in H2 2026.

The company also owns 51% of the Soto Norte joint venture in Colombia and it owns the Toroparu gold/copper project in Guyana which is in a prefeasibility stage.

Aris Mining Reports a Record Third Quarter 2025

On Oct 29, 2025, Aris Mining reported its third quarter results, and it beat on the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $0.09. It reported $0.37 versus the Zacks Consensus of $0.27. That was record earnings.

Revenue was up 93% to a record $253.5 million from a year ago and was also up 24% quarter-over-quarter driven by higher gold prices and increased sales volumes.

The record gold price doesn’t matter much if the miner can’t get it out of the ground. Aris Mining’s gold production was up 25% to 73,236 oz from the second quarter due to the commissioning of the second mine at Segovia in June 2025.

Segovia had strong third quarter AISC margin growth up 39% to $121.5 million from $87.2 million in Q2.

Aris Mining Provides Strong Gold Production Guidance

Aris gave full year 2025 gold production guidance at Segovia, its flagship mine, between 210,000 to 250,000 oz. It is tracking for the midpoint of that guidance.

For 2026, it is targeting 300,000 oz.

Analysts are Bullish on Aris Mining for 2025 and 2026

Zacks has just 2 analysts for Aris Mining, but both have revised earnings estimates up for both 2025 and 2026 in the last 60 days.

The 2025 Zacks Consensus Estimate is now expected to be $1.23, which is earnings growth of 261% as the company made just $0.34 last year.

The good times are expected to continue in 2026 too with another 65.9% earnings growth on earnings of $2.04.

Shares of Aris Mining Soar on Record Gold Prices and Rising Production

Record gold prices and rising production are a bullish combination for a gold miner and Aris Mining has it.

Shares of Aris Mining are up 197% year-to-date and are near their all-time high.

But it’s still cheap. Aris trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 8.4.

It also reduced net debt to just $64 million in the third quarter, down from $241 million at year end 2024.

Aris has plenty of cash on hand. It’s cash balance rose to $417.9 million from $310.2 million as of June 30, 2025.

If you want a junior miner that is increasing production, has strong free cash flow, and is still cheap, Aris Mining should be on your short list.

Robert Half Inc. has had a tough year. This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) is expected to see another earnings decline of 45.5% in 2025. But is the worst over?



Robert Half is a specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with opportunities in finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support. The company also provides executive search services.

Robert Half is the parent of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half Sees First Sequential Revenue Gain in Over 3 Years in Q3

On Oct 22, 2025, Robert Half reported third quarter 2025 results and met on the Zacks Consensus of $0.43. It was the second meet, or beat, in a row.

However, revenue fell year-over-year to $1.35 billion from $1.47 billion a year ago. Over the 9-month period, it’s fallen to $4.08 billion from $4.41 billion in 2024.

"Client and job seeker caution continued during the quarter, subduing hiring activity and new project starts," said M. Keith Waddell, CEO at Robert Half.

That said, the company was encouraged by weekly trends in contract talent revenue which began to grow sequentially in Sep and Oct.

Robert Half has guided for a return to sequential revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 on a same-day constant currency basis for the first time since the second quarter of 2022.

It’s been a long period of revenue decline. Could this finally be a sign that the bottom is here?

Analysts Cut Estimates Again on Robert Half in 2025 and 2026

3 estimates were cut for both 2025 and 2026 in the last 30 days, with none being raised.

The analysts are looking for $1.33 in 2025, down from $1.39 in the last month. That is an earnings decline of 45.5% as the company made $2.44 last year.

However, in 2026, the analysts see a turnaround, even though they are still lowering estimates. The Zacks Consensus is looking for $1.85, up 38.9% year-over-year. That is down from $2.23 in the last month but at least it is looking for an earnings increase for the year.

Shares of Robert Half Near 5-Year Lows

It’s been tough being an investor in Robert Half the last few years. Shares are down another 62.4% year-to-date.

The stock isn’t that cheap. It trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 19.8. A P/E under 15 is often considered to be a sign of value.

Robert Half is also shareholder friendly. It pays a dividend, currently yielding about 9%. This dividend is payable to shareholders of record on Nov 25, 2025, and will be paid on Dec 15, 2025.

A dividend of that size could be a warning sign on a stock. It is paying out $2.36 per share but is only expected to bring in $1.85 per share in earnings in 2026.

For investors looking for turnaround plays, they should keep Robert Half on their watch list but might want to wait for a bigger turnaround in earnings and sales.

Can Soundhound's Q3 Growth Signal a New AI Profit Cycle?

SoundHound AI, Inc. delivered another record quarter, suggesting that its aggressive expansion across enterprise and conversational AI markets may be laying the groundwork for a new profit cycle. The company’s third-quarter 2025 revenue surged 68% year over year to $42 million, surpassing expectations, driven by broad-based growth across automotive, restaurant and enterprise verticals. Management lifted full-year revenue guidance to a range of $165–$180 million, citing accelerating adoption of its Agentic+ framework and Amelia 7.3 platform upgrades.

Gross margin expansion and improved cost leverage point to operational momentum. Non-GAAP gross margin reached 59%, up from 42.6% on a GAAP basis, aided by migration to in-house models and tighter cloud efficiencies. Adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed 8% sequentially to $14.5 million, while non-GAAP net loss per share was 3 cents, marking progress toward breakeven by 2026. With $269 million in cash and no debt, SoundHound is positioned to sustain heavy R&D investment while pursuing accretive M&A opportunities such as its recent acquisition of Interactions.

Strategically, the company continues to widen its technology moat through its proprietary Polaris foundation model and enterprise-ready Amelia platform, which integrate deterministic automation with generative AI to deliver faster, safer deployments. Expanding enterprise wins, new Fortune 100 customers, and early-stage Voice Commerce pilots with automakers and global QSR brands suggest a long runway for monetization.

If SoundHound maintains its execution pace, its shift from scaling growth to profit generation could define the next phase of the company’s evolution — signaling the emergence of a sustainable AI profit cycle in 2026 and beyond.

Palantir and C3.ai Intensify the AI Race

As SoundHound sharpens its focus on profitability, it faces intensifying competition from enterprise AI players like Palantir Technologies and C3.ai.

Both Palantir and C3.ai are scaling fast within adjacent markets — Palantir in data-driven defense and enterprise analytics, and C3.ai in industrial and energy automation. Yet, Palantir’s push into AI platforms for governments and enterprises increasingly overlaps with SoundHound’s Agentic+ ambitions, particularly in mission-critical automation. C3.ai, meanwhile, competes on AI model flexibility, but SoundHound’s voice-first framework and proprietary speech-to-meaning technology deliver real-time conversational advantages that C3.ai lacks.

Unlike Palantir, which relies on deep integration contracts, SoundHound’s scalable licensing model offers faster deployments and recurring revenue potential. As Palantir and C3.ai continue to capture institutional clients, SoundHound’s unique blend of agentic automation and voice commerce could help it carve out a profitable niche in the expanding enterprise AI ecosystem.

SOUN’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

SoundHound shares have gained 28.5% in the past six months against the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry’s 11.3% decline. The SOUN stock has lagged the broader Computer and Technology sector but performed better than the S&P 500.

In terms of its forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio, SOUN is trading at 27.84, up from the industry’s 16.65.

Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SOUN’s 2025 loss per share has remained unchanged at 13 cents. The estimated figure indicates an improvement from the year-ago loss of $1.04 per share.

SOUN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

