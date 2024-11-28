News & Insights

Aris Mining Adapts to Environmental Resolution

November 28, 2024 — 03:02 pm EST

Aris Mining (TSE:ARIS) has released an update.

Aris Mining is navigating a proposed Colombian Ministry of Environment resolution that temporarily halts new environmental licenses in the Santurbán region, impacting its Soto Norte Project. The company is focused on redesigning this project to minimize environmental impact and support local communities, with development plans aligning with international standards.

