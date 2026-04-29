Ariose Capital Builds Significant Stake in AXT Inc., According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Ariose Capital initiated a 685,524-share position in AXT with an estimated trade value of $22.73 million (based on quarterly average pricing)

Quarter-end value of the stake was $39.06 million

The transaction represented a 15.26% change in the fund’s reportable U.S. equity AUM

Post-trade, Ariose Capital held 685,524 shares in AXT, valued at $39.06 million

The new stake comprised 26.23% of fund AUM, making it the fund’s largest position

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What happened

According to its SEC filing dated April 28, 2026, Ariose Capital Management Ltd reported a new holding of 685,524 shares in AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI). The quarter-end position was valued at $39.06 million, a figure that reflects both the initial purchase and subsequent price appreciation.

What else to know

This was a new position, accounting for 26.23% of Ariose Capital’s 13F reportable AUM after the trade

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:STX: $37.84 million (25.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:VICR: $11.72 million (7.9% of AUM)

As of April 27, 2026, AXT shares were priced at $70.15, up 4,875.2% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 4,810.3 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-04-27) $70.15 Market Capitalization $3.08 billion Revenue (TTM) $88.33 million Net Income (TTM) $-21.44 million

Company snapshot

AXT is a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor substrates, leveraging proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology to serve high-growth markets such as data connectivity, communications, and photonics. With a diversified product portfolio and established global sales channels, the company addresses the critical materials needs of next-generation electronics and optoelectronics manufacturers.

The company produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates, including indium phosphide, gallium arsenide, and germanium, as well as high-purity raw materials and specialty parts. It generates revenue primarily through the sale of semiconductor substrates and materials to manufacturers in sectors such as data centers, 5G communications, fiber optics, solar, and advanced sensing.

AXT serves a global customer base including technology companies in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Taiwan, and Korea, with both direct sales and distribution channels.

What this transaction means for investors

AXT’s recent momentum is partly driven by demand for indium phosphide substrates used in optical networking equipment for data-center connectivity. This positions the company in a specialized segment of the semiconductor supply chain, where growth depends on photonics and high-speed data transmission instead of general chip demand.

The key question moving forward is how effectively the company can scale into that demand. Expanding production of compound semiconductor substrates requires maintaining quality and yield at higher volumes while managing a globally distributed supply chain. As expectations increase, successful capacity expansion and operational consistency will become more critical than demand alone.

For investors, AXT represents a concentrated exposure to a specific part of semiconductor infrastructure rather than a diversified industry play. The upside depends on whether growth in optical networking and connectivity markets translates into sustained orders, while the risk is that the company’s operational progress falls short of the expectations already reflected in the stock. That makes the shares especially sensitive to updates on production, customer demand, and capacity expansion.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Corning. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.