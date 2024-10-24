Árima Real Estate Faces Acquisition Offer by JSS SOCIMI

Arima Real Estate SOCIMI SA (ES:ARM) has released an update.

Árima Real Estate has announced that JSS Real Estate SOCIMI has made a voluntary public offer to acquire all of Árima’s shares, which has been approved by Árima’s Board of Directors. The offer was authorized by the National Securities Market Commission, indicating potential changes in ownership structure. This move highlights significant activity in the real estate sector, capturing the interest of investors and market analysts.

