Falcon Capital Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Ariliam Group and Eagle Equity Partners, raised $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Alan Mnuchin, the founder and CEO of Ariliam Group, and CFO Saif Rahmana, the COO and Managing Director at Ariliam Group. The company plans to target businesses in media, digital media/consumer technology, interactive entertainment, and related industries.



Falcon Capital Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FCACU. Goldman Sachs acted as a lead manager on the deal.





The article Ariliam Group and Eagle Equity Partners' SPAC Falcon Capital Acquisition prices $300 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.