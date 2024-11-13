Arika Resources Unveils Promising Gold Prospects at Yundamindra

Metalicity Limited (AU:ARI) has released an update.

Arika Resources Limited has uncovered promising prospects at its Yundamindra Gold Project, highlighting significant potential for deeper gold exploration. Despite historical drilling being largely shallow, recent efforts have revealed exceptional gold mineralization at greater depths, offering exciting opportunities for further discoveries. The company is set to resume drilling to explore these promising extensions.

