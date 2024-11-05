News & Insights

Arika Resources Unveils Promising Gold Finds at Yundamindra

November 05, 2024 — 06:49 pm EST

Nex Metals Explorations Ltd (AU:NME) has released an update.

Arika Resources Limited has announced promising gold assay results from its recent drilling at the Landed at Last prospect within the Yundamindra Gold Project in Western Australia. The results highlight significant gold mineralization, showcasing thick, high-grade gold intersections both near the surface and at depth, suggesting a potentially substantial gold system. With gold prices on the rise, Arika plans to resume drilling shortly, offering an exciting prospect for shareholders.

