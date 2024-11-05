Arika Resources Unveils Promising Gold Discoveries in WA

Metalicity Limited (AU:ARI) has released an update.

Arika Resources Limited has reported impressive gold discoveries at its Landed at Last Prospect within the Yundamindra Gold Project in Western Australia, revealing thick and high-grade gold mineralization both near the surface and at depth. The recent drilling results, which include intersections such as 30m at 2.26 g/t gold and 40m at 1.22 g/t gold, suggest a significant gold system extending over 2.5km, enhancing the company’s prospects amid soaring gold prices. With further drilling plans underway, Arika is poised to unlock the potential of this promising gold corridor.

