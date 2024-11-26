News & Insights

Arika Resources Unveils New Gold Prospects in Australia

November 26, 2024 — 03:20 am EST

Metalicity Limited (AU:ARI) has released an update.

Arika Resources Limited has identified over 25 new high-priority gold targets at its Yundamindra Project in Western Australia, thanks to advanced data filtering technology applied to geophysical datasets. The project area reveals a complex interaction of volcanic and granitic structures, which are commonly associated with significant gold deposits. Phase 2 drilling is set to begin, aimed at exploring these promising targets and potentially expanding gold discoveries.

