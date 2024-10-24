Arika Resources Reports Promising Gold Results and Rebranding

Metalicity Limited (AU:ARI) has released an update.

Arika Resources Limited has reported promising results from its latest drilling at the Yundamindra Gold Project, with significant gold intercepts at the Pennyweight Point prospect indicating a potential for substantial mineralization. The company has also completed a 10:1 share consolidation and rebranding, strengthening its position in the capital markets with successful capital raising efforts. Furthermore, Arika has expanded its interest in a joint venture to 80%, marking a significant milestone in its corporate developments.

