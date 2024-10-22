Arika Resources Reports Exceptional Gold Discoveries

Metalicity Limited (AU:ARI) has released an update.

Arika Resources Limited has announced exceptional results from their maiden drilling campaign at the Pennyweight Point Prospect in Western Australia’s Yundamindra Gold Project. The company reported significant gold mineralization, including a standout result of 14 meters at 15.48 grams per tonne gold. These findings confirm the potential of Pennyweight Point as a high-grade gold discovery, with further exploration set to continue.

